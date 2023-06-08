LV Craft Shows | 6/8/23

LV Craft Shows invites you to join more than 70 talented artists at the Unique Craft Boutique!

It's happening at the retreat on Charleston Peak this weekend!

Susan Engl, owner of LV Craft Shows, joined us to share everything you need to know about this 2-day indoor and outdoor event that's happening on Saturday, June 10 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday, June 11 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

It's the perfect reason to get out of the city and up to the cooler mountains for a little mini vacation.

There you will find jewelry, bath & body, cottage foods, home & holiday décor, signs, clothing, tumblers and so much more.

There will even be a drawing for a staycation in benefit of "Sir's Rescue Rangers Animal Rescue."

Parking and admission are both free.