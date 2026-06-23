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Limor Media | 6/23/26

Lifestyle expert Limor Suss shares standout Amazon Prime Day finds designed to keep you cool at night and keep kids entertained all summer long. #PaidForContent
Prime Day Deals To Upgrade Sleep And Spark Creativity
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Breescape Cooling Sheets are designed to help you sleep cooler all night long. Featuring our innovative BlendTek™ cooling fabric, they offer a luxuriously soft feel, exceptional breathability, and instant cooling comfort for a better night’s sleep.

This Amazon Prime Day, save up to 30% on the Crayola Scribble Scrubbie Pets Ultimate Collector’s Edition. You’ll bring home creativity that keeps the story going with 18 adorable pets to color, wash, and customize again and again for endless imaginative adventures.

This segment is paid for by Limor Media

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