Let's Talk: Solutions for Locals | 11/3/25

“Let’s Talk: Solutions for Locals” invites Southern Nevada residents to share concerns and meet community advocates directly. Hosted by KTNV Channel 13 and held at the College of Southern Nevada’s North Las Vegas campus on Nov. 4 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., the event offers on-the-spot advice for issues like landlord-tenant disputes, utility billing concerns, consumer scams, voting rights, and more.

Agencies including the ACLU of Nevada, Legal Aid Center of Southern Nevada, and Southern Nevada Health District will be available to help. Free snacks, a live DJ, raffle prizes, and casual conversations add to the community atmosphere. The event is free and open to the public — come with your questions, leave with information and support.

