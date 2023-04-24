Watch Now
Las Vegas Natural History Museum| 4/24/23

From the desert to the ocean, from Nevada to Africa, from prehistoric times to the present, the Las Vegas Natural History Museum takes young and old alike on a learning adventure around the world. #PaidForContent
Today is Museum Monday with the Las Vegas Natural History Museum!

Get ready for the Las Vegas Science and Technology Festival, running April 28 through May 6 at the World Market Center, presented by the Las Vegas Natural History Museum.

It's fun for the whole family from interactive events with scientists and engineers, to workshops for hands-on learning, plus tours and demos throughout southern Nevada.

The Las Vegas Science and Technology Festival is a great place to get in touch with your inner scientist. See robotics demonstrations, meet cool animals, touch giant fossils, explore new technology, meet real scientists and participate in hands-on activities and experiments.

Also at the World Market Center is the Giant Science and Technology Expo offering a free full-day of one-of-a-kind science and technology experiences and engaging science-themed entertainment.

Then head over to the Las Vegas Natural History Museum on May 27 at 11:00 a.m. and 1:00 p.m to explore the world of, "Insects: The Good, The Weird, & The Ugly," starting with honeybees. There's so much to see and do!

