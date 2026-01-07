Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Las Vegas Desert Dogs | 1/7/26

The Las Vegas Desert Dogs team up with the Golden Knights for a special night of jerseys, giveaways, and surprises at Lee’s Family Forum.
Desert Dogs Bring VGK Night to the Den
Vegas Born teams unite! The Las Vegas Desert Dogs return to the Den for Golden Knight Night, sporting one-of-a-kind VGK x Desert Dogs jerseys.

Fans in attendance won’t leave empty-handed — everyone gets a Lexicon helmet piggybank, and a lucky few will uncover a special surprise inside theirs. It’s the first of three back-to-back home games this January, making it the perfect start to the new year for Desert Dogs fans.

Between the special jerseys, giveaways, and all the action on the ice, this is one Knight to remember!

This segment is paid for by the Las Vegas Desert Dogs

