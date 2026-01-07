Las Vegas Desert Dogs | 1/7/26

Vegas Born teams unite! The Las Vegas Desert Dogs return to the Den for Golden Knight Night, sporting one-of-a-kind VGK x Desert Dogs jerseys.

Fans in attendance won’t leave empty-handed — everyone gets a Lexicon helmet piggybank, and a lucky few will uncover a special surprise inside theirs. It’s the first of three back-to-back home games this January, making it the perfect start to the new year for Desert Dogs fans.

Between the special jerseys, giveaways, and all the action on the ice, this is one Knight to remember!

