Josh McBride | 4/21/26

Spring has officially arrived, and with it comes a fresh wave of must-have products to upgrade your everyday routine. Lifestyle expert Josh McBride highlights simple ways to refresh your home and self-care game, including durable yard tools that make outdoor projects easier and a new “scent of the year” designed to bring calm, coastal vibes into any space.

He also spotlights skincare essentials like a tinted SPF that blends protection with beauty, along with trending wellness products gaining attention online. And for those ready to take spring to the next level, he suggests turning inspiration into a getaway, with a dreamy island destination that delivers sunshine, relaxation, and a true seasonal reset.

This segment is paid for by Josh McBride