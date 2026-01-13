Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Joann Butler | 1/13/26

CES is back and bigger than ever, kicking off the new year with thousands of companies unveiling the innovations set to shape how we live, work, and play. #PaidForContent
CES 2026: A First Look at the Tech Everyone’s Talking About
It’s one of the biggest industry events of the year, and CES is once again buzzing with cutting-edge ideas, futuristic gadgets, and smart solutions designed to make everyday life easier and more connected. From next-level personal tech to innovations that blur the line between home, health, and entertainment, the show floor is packed with what’s coming next.

Lifestyle contributor Joann Butler is on hand to break down the trends everyone’s talking about and spotlight the standout tech that’s generating serious excitement. Whether it’s practical upgrades or jaw-dropping concepts, CES offers a glimpse into the future.

This segment is paid for by LG, Oshkosh

