Jeezy | 3/23/26

Hip-hop icon Jay “Jeezy” Jenkins is bringing the heat to Las Vegas with his upcoming 2026 residency, Legend of the Snowman, at PH Live inside Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino. Launching May 1, the 10-date run promises a Black Tie Experience every night, combining Jeezy’s greatest hits with a full symphonic reimagining for a cinematic, Vegas-style performance.

Returning to the stage is The Color of Noize Orchestra, led by composer and conductor Derrick Hodge and Musical Director Adam Blackstone. Jeezy’s last residency set a Guinness World Record for the largest orchestra assembled for a hip-hop concert, reflecting his dedication to pushing boundaries and creating unforgettable, only-in-Vegas cultural moments.