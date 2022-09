Angel Park Golf Club will be home to the 7th Annual 'Swing Fore Seniors' Golf Tournament hosted by Helping Hands of Vegas Valley. Marcia Blake, Executive Director, and Board of Trustee, John Barbee want you to Tee Up Fore the good of our seniors in our local community. Funds raised will bring awareness to issues that exist among a vulnerable population.

Event date:



September 30, 2022

This segment is paid for by Helping Hands of Vegas Valley