PURE | 03/14/25

Join Chase Long and Anthony Navigato of Pure for an exclusive live performance of their hit song "Leap of Faith." During the segment, they’ll offer insights into the band’s journey, what drives their music, and what’s next for the group. Their goal is to inspire audiences—especially younger viewers—to pick up an instrument and pursue their passion for music. As proud Las Vegas residents, Pure is ready to showcase the vibrant music scene that makes the city shine.
Posted
and last updated
Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.