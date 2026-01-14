Grown-Up Spelling Bee| 1/14/26

Think spelling bees are just for kids? Think again. The second annual Spirit-ed Grown-Up Spelling Bee is bringing the fun to Los Prados Community Center on January 23, 2026, from 6 to 9 p.m.

This Sip & Spell event mixes team spirit, costumes, lightning rounds, and sudden-death spelling battles in a relaxed, bar-style atmosphere. Proceeds benefit the Nevada State Spelling Bee, which helps tens of thousands of students build confidence, public speaking skills, and a lifelong love of words.

In 2025 alone, 85,000 Nevada students participated in the program, sending two finalists to the Scripps National Spelling Bee. Local businesses and community leaders are encouraged to sponsor teams or spelling rounds and help keep Nevada spelling strong.