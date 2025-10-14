Grant A Gift Gala | 10/14/25

The 15th Annual Grant A Gift Gala returns on October 30 at Allegiant Stadium, bringing together the community to support Las Vegas families affected by autism. Brian Hager, President of Grant A Gift Autism Foundation–Ackerman Center, and ambassador Holly Madison are helping shine a spotlight on the cause. Proceeds from the event fund critical local programs, including clinical services, early diagnostics, life skills training, and the foundation’s new Henderson location to expand access throughout Southern Nevada. The gala promises an inspiring evening of community, giving, and celebration, while making a tangible difference in the lives of children and families. Attendees and supporters are invited to join the effort and help transform the local autism landscape.