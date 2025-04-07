Get Your Rear in Gear |4/7/25

Get Your Rear in Gear - Las Vegas is more than just an event—it's a movement dedicated to raising awareness about colorectal cancer. Michelle Horvath, Local Event Director, shares why early detection and preventive care are essential in the fight against this disease.

The 5k event not only educates the community about risks and symptoms but also ensures that funds raised stay local to support those affected. Attendees can participate in a meaningful way while helping to make a real impact.

Join the cause and take a step toward a healthier future.