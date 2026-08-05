First Friday Foundation | 8/5/26

First Friday Las Vegas is back with its August Adventures celebration, bringing even more art, music, and community spirit to the Arts District. Executive Director Corey Fagan joined us alongside Woody Jarrett of Beyer Entertainment to preview this month's event, including the unveiling of a new community mural at Main Street and Charleston Boulevard and a new collaboration to showcase local musical talent.

They'll also discuss First Friday's partnership with the nonprofit Share in the Joy, which will help give Child Haven a meaningful facelift through community involvement. It's another exciting month of creativity, culture, and giving back in the heart of downtown Las Vegas.

