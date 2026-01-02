First Friday Foundation | 1/2/26

The First First Friday of 2026 marks a fresh start for Las Vegas’ Arts District, and Executive Director Corey Fagan joined Las Vegas Morning Blend to preview what’s ahead. With the theme “New Beginnings,” the January event highlights artist Izaac Zevalking of Recycled Propaganda as the first featured artist of the year.

Zevalking shared how his work sparks conversation and uses art as a way to connect with the community, while also discussing the impact First Friday has on his Main Street gallery each month.

From live art to community energy, this kickoff event sets the stage for a vibrant year of creativity, collaboration, and culture in downtown Las Vegas.