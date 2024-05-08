Watch Now
Findlay Subaru of Las Vegas | 5/8/24

Posted at 11:41 AM, May 08, 2024
Subaru really listened to the feedback from their first fully electric model and how now released the second model year of the Subaru Solterra.

Burton Hughes, Findlay Subaru of Las Vegas general manager, joined us to discuss what makes this vehicle so special.

The Solterra continues to have the best rates available for leasing and financing of any Subaru model. Leases especially get a $7500 credit towards the price of the car. The MSRPs have remained the same from 2023 to 2024.

