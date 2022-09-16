Findlay Automotive Group | 9/14/22
The 2022 Best Buddies Champion of the Year fundraising campaign is underway. The campaign culminates with the Champion of the Year gala on Friday November 18th at the World Market Center. #PaidForContent
Posted at 10:39 AM, Sep 16, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-16 13:39:58-04
Best Buddies Nevada State Director Kristina Crawford is in-studio with Findlay Automotive CFO Tyler Corder, to discuss the impact their partnership has brought to people in the valley with intellectual and social disabilities.
This segment is paid for by Findlay Automotive Group
