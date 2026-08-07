Fent Prevent | 8/7/26

As a new school year begins, Fent Prevent founder Levi Schaner joined us to discuss the importance of talking with students about the dangers of fentanyl and counterfeit pills before a crisis occurs.

Inspired to take action after losing his cousin to fentanyl poisoning, Levi created the nonprofit to help educate families and raise awareness throughout Southern Nevada.

He shared practical prevention tips, explained the free educational presentations and resources available to schools and youth organizations, and encouraged parents to have open, informed conversations with their children about drug safety.