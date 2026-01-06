Dignity Health Nevada | 1/6/26

Weight loss surgery is a major decision that requires careful thought, expert guidance, and long-term support. Bariatric surgeons Dr. Punam Patel and Dr. Morgan Pomeranz of Dignity Health Bariatrics say a comprehensive approach is key, focusing not only on surgery itself, but on education, lifestyle changes, and continued care.

According to the CDC, more than 100 million U.S. adults live with obesity, with severe obesity affecting over 22 million people. Many also face chronic conditions like high blood pressure and diabetes, increasing the risk of serious health complications.

Dignity Health Bariatrics works closely with patients every step of the way to help them understand their options and choose the surgical weight loss path that best fits their health goals.

This segment is paid for by Dignity Health Nevada