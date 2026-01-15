Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Morning Blend

Actions

Dekliderm | 1/15/26

Kick off the New Year with a special offer from Dekliderm, featuring a targeted neck treatment designed to help smooth and firm the look of skin — all at a limited-time New Year’s price. #PaidForContent
New Year, Smoother-Looking Skin with Dekliderm
Posted

The New Year is a great time to refresh your routine, and Dekliderm is making it easier than ever. Featuring Annette Figueroa, this New Year’s Special highlights Dekliderm’s Micro BA neck treatment, formulated to help improve the appearance of sagging, crepey-looking skin. The lightweight formula is designed for quick, visible results, helping the neck and décolletage look smoother and more youthful.

For a limited time, viewers can take advantage of a New Year’s Special price of $19.95 with free shipping. It’s a simple way to start the year feeling confident and refreshed.

This segment is paid for by Dekliderm

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo