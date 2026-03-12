Create Credit Union | 3/12/26

After serving Southern Nevada for decades, Clark County Credit Union is entering a new chapter with a new name: Create Credit Union. The rebrand reflects a broader, statewide vision while continuing the credit union’s long-standing commitment to helping members achieve their financial goals.

Chief Marketing Officer Shannon Hiller says the new name represents opportunity, growth, and empowering members to create the financial future they want. While the name is changing, the credit union’s core values remain the same—personal service, community connection, and a member-first approach. The transition also opens the door to expanded services and resources designed to better support both longtime members and new customers across Nevada.

