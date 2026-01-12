Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Connection with Jewel | 1/12/26

Friendship educator Jewel Hohman explains why so many adults feel lonely despite busy social lives, and how rethinking friendship can lead to deeper connection. #PaidForContent
What People Get Wrong About Friendship—and Why It Matters
Many adults today are surrounded by people yet still feel isolated, and friendship educator Jewel Hohman says the issue isn’t a lack of social interaction—it’s a misunderstanding of how friendship actually works.

She explains that meaningful friendship is a learned skill, not something that happens automatically or effortlessly. Without learning how to build, maintain, and deepen connections, relationships can remain surface-level, leaving people feeling disconnected.

Jewel notes that this gap in understanding has only grown in a post-COVID, digital-first world, especially for younger generations. By treating friendship as something worth learning and practicing, people can create stronger bonds, improve emotional well-being, and feel more genuinely connected in their everyday lives. 

