Connection with Jewel | 1/12/26

Many adults today are surrounded by people yet still feel isolated, and friendship educator Jewel Hohman says the issue isn’t a lack of social interaction—it’s a misunderstanding of how friendship actually works.

She explains that meaningful friendship is a learned skill, not something that happens automatically or effortlessly. Without learning how to build, maintain, and deepen connections, relationships can remain surface-level, leaving people feeling disconnected.

Jewel notes that this gap in understanding has only grown in a post-COVID, digital-first world, especially for younger generations. By treating friendship as something worth learning and practicing, people can create stronger bonds, improve emotional well-being, and feel more genuinely connected in their everyday lives.

