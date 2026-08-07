Circus Circus Las Vegas | 8/7/26

National Clown Week shines a spotlight on the performers who have been making audiences smile for generations. Dave the Clown from Circus Circus Las Vegas joined us to talk about the history of clowning, his journey from Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey Circus Clown College to the Las Vegas Strip, and why the art of clowning continues to delight guests of all ages.

He also shared how Circus Circus has featured clowns since opening in 1968 and continues to offer free circus acts every day, giving visitors a chance to experience one of Las Vegas' most iconic family attractions.