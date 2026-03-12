Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Bob’s Repair | 3/12/26

HVAC experts share simple tips to prepare your air conditioning system for the Las Vegas summer and avoid costly breakdowns. #PaidForContent
How To Get Your AC Ready Before The Vegas Heat Hits
With summer temperatures in Southern Nevada climbing fast, now is the time to make sure your home’s cooling system is ready for the heat. Frideric Prandecki of Bob’s Repair AC & Solar Experts joins master HVAC technician Jason Thack to share expert advice on preparing your air conditioning unit before the hottest months arrive. From preventing unexpected breakdowns to improving efficiency, these practical tips can help Las Vegas homeowners stay comfortable while protecting one of the most important systems in their home.

