Bianca Dottin | 8/7/26

Back-to-school season can be hectic, but a few smart products can make all the difference. Lifestyle expert Bianca Dottin shares some of her favorite mom-approved finds to help simplify busy mornings, keep kids entertained, and make the transition back to school a little easier.

Featured products include Secret Clinical Hyaluronic Acid Antiperspirant for everyday confidence, Greenlight's Family Hub to help families stay organized with schedules and reminders, and Ann Clark baking sets that make it fun for parents and kids to spend time together in the kitchen.

These practical picks are designed to help families start the school year on the right foot.

This segment is paid for by BiancaDottin.com