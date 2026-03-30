Best Mattress | Sleep Tip| 3/30/26

Regular exercise supports better sleep, but timing matters more than many people realize. Intense workouts late in the evening can raise your heart rate and body temperature when your body should be slowing down and preparing for rest.

Try scheduling workouts earlier in the day whenever possible. In the evening, choose gentler activities like stretching, yoga, or a short walk to release tension without overstimulating your system or signaling alertness right before bedtime.

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