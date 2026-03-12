Best Mattress | Pick of the Litter | 3/12/26

Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Pick of the Litter | 3/12/26

Henderson Animal Protection Services highlights Malcolm and Scrappy, who are ready for a loving home in this week’s Pick of the Litter. #PaidForContent
Pick of the Litter: Malcolm and Scrappy!
It’s time for another heartwarming edition of Pick of the Litter, where we spotlight adorable adoptable animals searching for their forever homes. This week, Veterinary Nurse Cyndi Lauby-Wheat from Henderson Animal Protection Services brings in Malcolm and Scrappy for us to meet.

The shelter also welcomes walk-ins for meet-and-greets, giving potential adopters the chance to connect with animals in person and find the perfect match. Henderson Animal Protection Services is open Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., with adoptions finalized by 4:30 p.m. If you’ve been thinking about adding a furry friend to your family, this could be the perfect time to visit and change a life—both yours and theirs.

This segment is paid for by Best Mattress

