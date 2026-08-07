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Be The Best Home | 8/7/26

Kid entrepreneur Dylan Emery shares creative, screen-free activities, family games, and back-to-school essentials to help families ease into the new school year.
Kid-trepreneur Dylan Emery Shares Back-to-School Fun for the Whole Family
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Make the most of the back-to-school season with kid entrepreneur Dylan Emery, who returns with exciting family activities for kids and parents alike.

Discover family-friendly card games from Bicycle, including Cat in the Corner and Hogwash, along with engaging creative activities for kids from Crayola Clicks and other must-have products. Dylan shares fun ways to inspire family bonding, encourage kids' creativity, and help families transition into the new school year with entertaining, educational experiences everyone can enjoy.

For more visit www.mrdylanemery.com or follow him on socials @mrdylanemery.

This segment is paid for by Be The Best Home

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