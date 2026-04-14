Be The Best Home | 4/14/26

If you’ve ever wondered how the next must-have home product is created, it’s all happening right now in Las Vegas at NHS: Concept to Commerce. The new industry show spotlights the full journey of home inventions—tracking products from early ideas all the way to store shelves and online retail.

Home & lifestyle improvement expert Kathryn Emery was on site, giving viewers a look at how inventors get discovered and how products move from concept to commerce. From breakthrough ideas at the New Inventor Pavilion like the Ladder Lugger, to established brands showcasing innovations such as Sylvania Quick Sync Light Bulbs, the event highlights what’s next in home improvement.

This segment is paid for by Be The Best Home