Backstage in Vegas | 8/30/23

Super Summer Theatre has been providing performances for over 45 years. Super Summer is a non-profit, volunteer organization providing high-quality, family-oriented, reasonably priced theatre performances for the Las Vegas community. Super Summer Theatre's and Hynes-Sight Entertainment's performance of Kinky Boots will run from August 23- September 16. This is the final production for this season.
Posted at 6:44 AM, Aug 31, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-31 09:44:43-04
Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.