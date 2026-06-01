Anthony E. Zuiker | 6/1/26

Anthony E. Zuiker, the visionary behind the groundbreaking CSI: Crime Scene Investigation franchise, joined the show fresh off his appearance at CrimeCon at Caesars Palace. During the convention, Zuiker hosted a creative session focused on cracking the true crime format and also revealed his newest project, Cinemalistics. The upcoming platform blends AI-generated vertical video storytelling with interactive evidence viewers, giving audiences a completely new way to experience true crime stories in real time.

Zuiker reflected on the massive cultural impact of CSI, which debuted in 2000 and forever changed television with its cinematic visuals, forensic storytelling, and innovative flashback techniques. The franchise not only became a global entertainment phenomenon but also influenced public fascination with forensic science and courtroom evidence. Now, with Cinemalistics, Zuiker hopes to push storytelling into a new era by combining immersive technology, AI, and interactive case exploration. The project is already gaining industry attention after being accepted into the NVIDIA Inception Program.

