America First Credit Union |1/8/26

A special school visit brought holiday cheer and meaningful support to Clark County School District students through a donation and surprise giveaway.
Local Foundations Give Back to CCSD Students During Holiday Visit
America First Charitable Foundation and the VGK Foundation teamed up for a holiday-season giveback at Wing & Lilly Fong Elementary School, supporting students and educators with both funding and hands-on assistance. The visit included a $25,000 donation to help address educational needs across the school community.

As part of the event, every kindergartener received a new pair of shoes through the Warm the Soles program, designed to provide comfort, confidence, and stability for students in need.

The morning also featured a storytime experience that added a festive touch, highlighting the foundations’ shared mission to support local schools and uplift students during the holiday season.

