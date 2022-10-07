ACRAZE | 10/6/22

DJ and Producer ACRAZE has a new single dropping Oct. 7. Hot off his European Summer tour, he sits down with our JJ Snyder.
Posted at 10:02 AM, Oct 07, 2022
and last updated2022-10-07 13:02:04-04
DJ and Producer ACRAZE has a new single dropping Oct. 7 titled Believe (ft. Goodboys). Hot off his European Summer tour, ACRAZE sits down with our JJ Snyder to talk music, summer tour and what lies ahead for the artist. You can pre-save Believe onto your Spotify or Apple Music playlists here!
