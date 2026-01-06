4M Dental Implant Center | 1/6/26

Dr. Sean Mohtashami, founder of 4M Dental Implant Center, joined KTNV to discuss how full mouth dental implants are helping patients restore confidence, comfort, and quality of life.

He shared why many people seek permanent dental solutions and how today’s implant technology allows for highly customized smiles with results possible in as little as 24 hours.

Dr. Mohtashami also emphasized creating a supportive, judgment-free experience, encouraging patients to take the first step toward a healthier smile.

The segment is paid for by MJA Advertising