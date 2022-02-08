You Can Now Order Fan-Created ‘menu Hacks’ At McDonald’s

When you think of McDonald’s, what first comes to mind? Those classic fries? Nuggets? A Big Mac?

With a history spanning 82 years, the menu has definitely seen some changes over the decades. Now, McDonald’s is opening up the menu to fans, offering four menu hacks that have gained popularity on social media.

The secret menu hacks have been around for some time, but if you ordered them by name, most employees would probably not know what you were talking about. Now, for a limited time, you can officially order the following hacks at participating locations: Hash Brown McMuffin; Crunchy Double; Land, Air and Sea; and Surf and Turf.

McDonald's

Available only during breakfast hours, the Hash Brown McMuffin consists of placing a hash brown within a Sausage McMuffin with Egg sandwich. For lunch or dinner, the Crunchy Double is Chicken McNuggets topped with a Double Cheeseburger, then drizzled with barbecue sauce. The Land, Air and Sea calls for adding a McChicken to a Big Mac and a Filet-o-Fish, while the Surf and Turf combines a Double Cheeseburger and Filet-o-Fish.

You will have to assemble to sandwiches yourself, as ordering them by name is only a shortcut to having to order everything individually. Once they are off the menu, you’ll need to go back to ordering each item separately and still putting it together yourself.

While you can’t order them by name, there are also countless “secret menu” drinks you can order at Starbucks. The coffee chain’s secret menu is not officially from Starbucks, as all drinks are created by fans who post the ordering instructions online.

The drinks are best ordered via the Starbucks app, as you can choose the customizations you want — like adding syrups to change the flavor.

Just some of the secret menu items you can order include a Cookies and Cream Cold Brew, a Toasted Caramel Brûlée Cold Brew and a “Golden Girls” Cheesecake Frappuccino.

Starbucks

Will you be trying any of the McDonald’s menu hacks?

