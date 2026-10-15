Man dead after shooting outside business in northeast Las Vegas; no suspects in custody

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A man died after a shooting Wednesday evening in the parking lot of a business in the northeast valley, according to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.

The shooting happened outside of Z's Supermarket in the 4700 block of East Owens Avenue near Marion Drive.

According to Lt. Robert Price with LVMPD, officers received a ShotSpotter notification around 7:30 p.m. followed by a 911 call reporting that someone had been shot.

When officers arrived at the scene, they located the victim, identified as a man in his late-20s, suffering from gunshot wounds. He was taken to the hospital, where he died.

Price said the victim was walking outside of the business while the suspects were walking toward the business.

"At some point in time, words were exchanged and a physical altercation ensued, resulting in the suspect pulling out a firearm and shooting our victim," Price said.

It is unknown what words were exchanged that led to the altercation. Price said the suspect fled the area in an SUV.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the LVMPD Homicide Section by phone at 702-828-3521 or by email at homicide@lvmpd.com. To remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555 or online HERE.

WATCH: Video from the scene as police investigate