LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Calling all book lovers!

Join Channel 13 at the Las Vegas Book Festival. Enjoy a day of literary delights, partake in discussions with authors, and celebrate the love of reading at this free, family-friendly event.

The festival will feature countless authors and speakers through events, sessions, readings, workshops and book signings.

The festival takes place on Saturday, Oct. 18, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Channel 13's senior political reporter, Steve Sebelius, will be moderating a panel.

