Linh's Forecast: Rain Chances Continue This Week

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Low: 80 ° Winds: SW 5-15 mph

WEDNESDAY: Chance of showers and storms. High: 94 ° Winds: SW-E 5-15 mph

THURSDAY: Chance of showers and storms. High: 95° Winds: S 5-15 mph

Tuesday's Haiku

Low eighties tonight

Chance of thunderstorms Wednesday

Highs in the nineties

Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers tonight. Monsoonal moisture will remain over the region bringing us occasional showers and storms through the work week. Heavy rain and gusty winds will be the threats will be the main concerns. Highs will stay the mid 90s this week. Drier with more sunshine this weekend as monsoonal moisture moves away from Southern Nevada.