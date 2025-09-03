Linh's Forecast: Rain Chances Continue This Week

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Low: 80 ° Winds: SW 5-15 mph
WEDNESDAY: Chance of showers and storms. High: 94 ° Winds: SW-E 5-15 mph
THURSDAY: Chance of showers and storms. High: 95° Winds: S 5-15 mph
Tuesday's Haiku
Low eighties tonight
Chance of thunderstorms Wednesday
Highs in the nineties
Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers tonight. Monsoonal moisture will remain over the region bringing us occasional showers and storms through the work week. Heavy rain and gusty winds will be the threats will be the main concerns. Highs will stay the mid 90s this week. Drier with more sunshine this weekend as monsoonal moisture moves away from Southern Nevada.