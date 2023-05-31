This Keurig coffee maker is $30 off at Sam’s Club right now

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Don't Waste Your Money may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

If it’s time to buy a new coffee maker, your first decision is which kind of machine to buy. Do you want a single-serve brewer or a drip coffee maker that produces a whole pot at once?

Of course, your answer might be: Can’t I have one machine that does both?

If so, then the Keurig K-Duo Single Serve and Carafe Coffee Maker with Removable Reservoir might be for you. And it just happens to be on sale right now at Sam’s Club. It’s $30 off right now at Sam’s Club, bringing the price down from $169.98 to just $139.98. (The list price is $189.99, so this is a great deal on the coffee maker!)

We already know that Keurig makes a good single-serve coffee maker — especially for iced coffee. But this particular model definitely ups the ante.

You get a 12-cup glass carafe and a heating plate for the days when you want to brew a whole pot at once. And depending on how many of your friends need a pick-me-up, you can program it to brew six, eight, 10 or 12 cups of coffee. It also comes with a timer you can set ahead of time (up to 24 hours before), so your coffee brews on its own and is waiting for you when you’re ready to head out the door.

Now, let’s say you’re in a hurry and just need to brew one cup. Simply choose which size you need (a 6-, 8-, 10- or 12-ounce cup) and your single-serve portion will be ready right away. You can even pause the machine mid-brew for 20 seconds to use the K-cup function. And there’s a Strong Brew button if you need a little extra buzz.

This coffee maker would work well for a household of people with different coffee-drinking habits. “Love it I can get my single cup and my husband can get his full pot,” writes a Sam’s Club reviewer named Melissa.

In fact, out of 481 reviews, this product received an average of 4.4 out of 5 stars. Reviewer Rev Moss gave this coffee maker five stars and helpfully added this photo so you can see the controls:

The offer ends on June 4, and the store limits the sale to five items per club.

If you’re not a Sam’s Club member, you can also buy this coffee maker at Best Buy, where it’s on sale for $154.99, down from $189.99.

This story originally appeared on Don't Waste Your Money. Checkout Don't Waste Your Money for product reviews and other great ideas to save and make money.