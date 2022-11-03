How to get free McDonald’s fries on Fridays

They say that the best things in life are free. So if you consider hot, crispy, salty McDonald’s French fries one of those “best things,” then the saying is correct.

McDonald’s has decided to bring back its Free Fries Friday promotion, and you can get in on it for the remainder of this year.

To enjoy a free order of medium fries, you have to download the restaurant’s app, which is available on the Apple App Store and Google Play.

Then, each Friday through Dec. 31, 2022, spend at least $1 (before tax) using the app’s Mobile Order & Pay option. Next, go to the Deals tab and select the Free Fries Friday deal. Then, tap the “Add Deal to Mobile Order” button.

Complete your purchase through the app and check in once you get to a participating McDonald’s restaurant. Then, you can pick up your free Fries (and the rest of your order, of course) using the curbside pickup option or at the drive-thru.

“It’s easier to steal your friend’s fries on Free Fry Friday,” @McDonald’s wrote in a Twitter post from last year. “We do it too.”

it’s easier to steal your friend’s fries on Free Fry Friday. we do it too — McDonald's (@McDonalds) September 15, 2021

In addition to the free fries, if you are a first-time user of the McDonald’s app and join MyMcDonald’s Rewards, you’ll also receive a free Big Mac. Plus, you’ll earn 1,500 bonus points to redeem for free McDonald’s menu items after you make your first purchase using the app.

For every dollar you spend, you receive 100 points. Rewards, such as a McChicken sandwich, hash browns, vanilla cone or classic cheeseburger, start at 1,500 points.

Other rewards for app users include $1 large fries and $0.99 for any size coffee, any time, at any participating McDonald’s restaurant through the remainder of the year.

This story originally appeared on Don't Waste Your Money. Checkout Don't Waste Your Money for product reviews and other great ideas to save and make money.