Home Depot Has Brand-New Halloween Inflatables Including A Jack Skellington Arch

Holiday lawn inflatables give any home that larger-than-life look and festive spirit we all need for those special times. In recent years, entire neighborhoods have had a playful invasion of inflatable snowmen during the Christmas season.

The giant-sized fun spread couldn’t just be contained to one season, though. Halloween inflatables now fill fall nights with spooky vibes featuring classic scary creatures and iconic movie characters, including the Sanderson Sisters from Disney’s “Hocus Pocus.”

If you’re looking for new ways to blow up your home’s Halloween vibe this year, then you’ll love the latest additions to Home Depot’s inflatable inventory. Here are some of the newest Halloween inflatables we found in the Home Depot collection:

Disney’s “The Nightmare Before Christmas” is another cult-classic film that gets major airtime during Halloween. And now, this giant Jack Skellington inflatable can welcome trick or treaters to your front door.

Who could forget the “Ghostbusters” Stay Puft Marshmallow Man? This massive marshmallow guy looks a little happier than the one in the movie. It might be hard to say no to this candy hunter on Halloween night.

Young Miguel and his dog Dante captured our hearts in Disney’s “Coco,” a story about a boy learning about his heritage during El Dia de Los Muertos (Day of Dead), which is usually celebrated on Nov. 1. However, this 6.5-foot Miguel inflatable is perfect for Halloween, too.

This combination of the Grim Reaper with a jack-o’-lantern head gives us a bit of the creeps. But isn’t that the point of Halloween? This bad boy stands 5 feet tall and will surely be the highlight of someone’s Halloween night.

Love it or hate it, candy corn and Halloween go together. This clever 4-feet-tall pair of candy corns decided to get in on the holiday fun and dress up as a vampire and cat. Or maybe it’s a cat and vampire dressed up as candy corn. Either way, we have to admit, they look mischievously adorable.

Good grief! It looks like Snoopy and his best buddy Woodstock found the elusive Great Pumpkin. The two pals sit proudly on top of a jack-o’-lantern in this 3.5-foot inflatable. We love how happy they look to be celebrating Halloween.

Fans of the ’80s classic movie “Gremlins” will recognize this scary guy: Stripe! He’s the not-so-nice version of the cuter creatures featured in the film. But we think this 6-foot gremlin with a wild mohawk adds so much character and spooky fun to your Halloween house.

Head over to the Home Depot Halloween inflatables website to see all of the new additions to the seasonal collection, along with some popular classics. Any of them will make your house hauntingly happy for Halloween!

This story originally appeared on Simplemost. Checkout Simplemost for additional stories.