You can get this Monopoly-themed inflatable water park for $200 off

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Don't Waste Your Money may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

Have the yard all the kids flock to this summer by transforming your lawn into a funhouse! All you have to do is purchase an inflatable water park. Not only will everyone have a blast splashing around close to home, but they’ll also stay active.

The makers of the popular Nerf Super Soaker RoboBlaster, WowWee, are bringing the well-known board game of Monopoly to life. Just add water.

Play the Hasbro Monopoly Splash Game one of two ways—as a classic game for 2-4 players, ages 5-10, or as a high-octane obstacle race course where you can slide, climb and race. The heavy-duty, oversized 3D plastic game board uses players as game tokens. Kids will have fun rolling the dice and collecting foam Monopoly cash.

If this sounds right up your kids’ alley, you’re in luck. The Hasbro Monopoly Splash Game is on sale right now at Walmart. Originally listed at $999, you can buy it today for $798, which is a $201 savings.

Inflating in just two minutes, the inflatable water park measures 175.5 by 83 by 171.5 inches. While this product is yet to be rated because it just hit shelves, we think it looks like a great way to get outside and play. Walmart’s free 90-day return policy offers even further peace of mind.

Since it’s hard to go wrong with an inflatable water park in general, we have two others to tell you about.

The WellFunTime Inflatable Water Slide Park comes packed with fun: water guns, dual slides, a climbing wall, a deep pool, a water bucket, a spray arch and a shallow paddling pool. This mini water park inflates in just two minutes and measures 191 by 157.5 by 100 inches.

With more than 400 reviews and an average rating of 4.5 out of 5 stars, people found this inflatable water park durable, sturdy and easy to use. One person purchased it for her four kids under the age of 7 and was concerned the blower would be strong enough for everyone to play at the same time, but she is happy to report it’s exceeded their expectations.

“Only having this thing for a few weeks now and we’ve broken it in well and it’s still going strong, we are very impressed,” Trwhouse wrote. “Set up was a breeze and it’s super easy to set up and break down for back to back days usage.”

You can find this inflatable water park on Amazon for $639.99, but look for the $100 coupon to click before you add it to your cart. It’ll bring your total down to $539.99.

For only $47.53, you can pick up theIntex Dinoland Inflatable Play Center on Amazon, created for ages 2 and older. It boasts a water slide, inflatable arch, dinosaurs, hoops and balls for endless fun. Measuring 119 by 90 by 44 inches, it holds 77 gallons of water and features a convenient drain pump in the base to make water removal a breeze when playtime wraps up.

With more than 7,300 ratings and an average of 4.4 out of 5 stars, this inflatable water park was a hit with reviewers. Several people reported their children spent hours of fun in the sun with it.

One clever reviewer even used this (sans water) inside during colder months to help her kids from going stir-crazy.

“The slide is the best feature,” J said. “I also like how the blue spray dinosaur and the orange hoop dinosaur are NOT attached, so you can easily remove them or change where they are. I may buy a bunch more balls to add to it, to make it a ball pit when indoors.”

There’s really no need to pack the kids up for the pool ever again. Don’t forget to lather the kiddos up with sunscreen so they don’t get burnt while soaking up all that summer sun.

