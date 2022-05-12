This genius tool makes it so easy to curl your hair—and it’s on sale right now

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Don't Waste Your Money may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

If you have straight or flat hair with little volume, one of the best ways to give your hair a boost is with a curling iron.

But busy mornings can hinder your beauty routine. Or, maybe you simply aren’t that great at doing your hair. In that case, your best bet is a curling device like this Chi Spin N Curl. The Chi spin and curl tool is incredibly easy to use and gives long-lasting waves to your locks.

Made for shoulder-length hair between 6-16 inches, the Chi spin and curl item is regularly priced at $110, but can currently be found on sale for $87.19 at Amazon — a discount of 21%, or around $23. You can buy it in seven colors, including black, champagne, mint green and rose gold.

The Chi spin and curl has a 1-inch ceramic rotating barrel and includes pre-set temperatures: a low 370 degrees F for fine hair, a medium 390 degrees F for medium hair and a higher 410 degrees F for coarse hair. It also has adjustable heat-up times. It’s ready to use in just 15 seconds for fine hair, 17 seconds for medium hair and 19 seconds for coarse hair. Other features include a beep alert, auto temperature lock, 1-hour automatic shut off, directional buttons, tangle protection and a 9-foot swivel cord.

The Chi spin and curl works by drawing hair into the curl chamber, where it is heated to create curls and waves. To use this tool, first choose your desired temperature and set the timer based on your hair type. Then, hold the device vertically with the backside facing your head, take a 3/4-inch to 1-inch section of your hair and insert it into the opening of the curl chamber at a 90-degree angle.

Next, hold the arrow button in the direction you want your hair to curl and it will automatically curl into the chamber. When the hair is in the chamber, release the button. The rotation will stop. Once you hear four beeps, the curl is set and you can remove your hair.

With more than 23,400 reviews, the curler has a total of 4.4 out of 5 stars. Around 73% of customers give it a full 5 stars. Customers say that there is a bit of a learning curve, but once you get the hang of it, it is easy to use — a “game changer” that’s worth the money.

One customer who gave the curler a full 5 stars says he is a father who finds it hard to try new products on his daughter’s hair.

“I’m blown away!! As a dad it’s always hard for me to try new things with my daughters hair because it’s stubborn and I’m in construction so I don’t have the lightest hand,” he wrote. “I’m BEYOND happy with this product!!! I did her hair in 8min!! And it came out great! I would definitely recommend this for anyone! Super simple with fantastic results!!!”

Another 5-star review says the product leaves tight curls that you can loosen up with your fingers if you want a different look.

“Love it! These curls are lovely and tight! They loosen up with fingers run through them,” they wrote. “I have very long hair and it didn’t get caught! It jammed a couple times, but it beeped and released it right away. I was never in danger of my hair getting stuck. I’m very impressed.”

As with virtually all products, some customers were not as happy. A few complained that if you have really long or thick hair, it can take a long time to curl your entire head because you have to use small sections of your hair at a time. A few others mention that it’s harder to use on yourself than someone else, so if you’re buying it for yourself, it may take some patience and practice to get it to work the way you want.

There are a few other automatic hair curlers as well, if you want something cheaper or just a bit different.

This Miuopur Automatic Hair Curling Iron is priced at $44 and is suitable for use on all hair types and for all ages, with or without experience. It is auto-rotating and includes features like smart sensors to prevent hair from getting trapped and an LCD temperature display and timer.

With close to 1,000 reviews, it has 4.1 out of 5 stars. Customers say it is easy to use, works with a spin and curl process like the Chi, and makes beautiful curls.

There are ways to curl your hair without heat as well, if you’d prefer a damage-free way of styling.

These Orgrimmar No Heat Hair Curlers for Extra Long Hair are priced at $20 and have more than 1,400 5-star reviews. They’re easy to use; simply hook the wand and curler onto a small section of hair, then either blow-dry or sleep with the curlers to let them dry and work overnight.

This story originally appeared on Don't Waste Your Money. Checkout Don't Waste Your Money for product reviews and other great ideas to save and make money.