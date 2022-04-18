Dollywood Theme Park is offering free 2022 season passes for preschoolers

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Don't Waste Your Money may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

If you’re still planning your summer vacation and aren’t sure where to go just yet, it’s worth adding Dollywood to your list of destinations, as the theme park is offering free season passes to preschool-aged children.

Inspired by Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library, which aims to foster a joy of learning in young children through books, the Dollywood Free Pre-K Imagination Season Pass is for children born in 2017 or 2018 and allows any child born in those years to enjoy free fun at Dollywood and Dollywood’s Splash Country.

Both current pre-K passholders born in 2017 and new pre-K passholders born in 2017 or 2018 can register for the 2022 Pre-K Imagination Season Pass from now until June 26, 2022.

Once you register your pre-K child, just bring your child to the Dollywood front gate in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee, with a photocopy of their birth certificate or passport to confirm their birth year and they’re ready to enjoy some fun at the park. The pass is good for the rest of 2022.

Parents or guardians will need admission to the park in order to join any child with a free pass. If you’ll just be visiting for a vacation, you can purchase an adult one-day pass for $84, a two-day pass for $104 or a three-day pass for $114. Children and seniors are priced at $10 lower for each ticket price, with kids who are 3 years old and under getting in for free.

If you live near Dollywood and want to get the most out of the free season pass, you can purchase an adult season pass for $159 for a silver package, $214 for gold or $269 for a two-park gold pass. You can pay for any of the passes in six monthly payments if you’d like.

If you’ve never been to Dollywood, the theme park has fun options for all ages, including rides, shows, shopping, crafts and more than a dozen restaurants.

One of the attractions is Dolly’s Tennessee Mountain Home, which gives guests a sense of what Parton means when she speaks (and sings) about the home where she grew up.

You’ll also be able to visit her tour bus, which is now permanently parked at Dollywood. The 1994 Prevost bus features leather from Germany on the sofa and chairs, cherry cabinets, three bunks, two bathrooms and a shower. Dolly’s bedroom includes three clocks — one set to Los Angeles time, one on Nashville time and the other on Dollywood time.

Photo by Jack Plunkett/Invision/AP

Will you be planning a trip to Dollywood this summer?

This story originally appeared on Don't Waste Your Money. Checkout Don't Waste Your Money for product reviews and other great ideas to save and make money.