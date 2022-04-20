Toasted Gastrobrunch, Mr. Chopstix, Poker Palace, Marriott's Rampart Hotel & Casino on Dirty Dining

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Toasted Gastrobrunch on Arroyo Crossing Pkwy. and Tenaya Way was shut down April 6 for an imminent health hazard after inspectors discovered a multi-generational cockroach infestation.

It also got 30 demerits.

There were roaches all along the cookline, on plates at the make table, in the floor sink and crawling on floors.

There was also a lot of expired food including a half gallon of heavy whipping cream, and seven quarts of half-and-half that were two or more weeks past their “best-by” dates. Buttermilk was four days past its best-by date.

A pan of cooked shrimp was thrown out due to improper cooling.

A pan of cooked sausages and a pan of gravy were also thrown out due to unsafe temperatures.

Multiple stacks of plates, metal pans and espresso cups were dirty, but stored as clean.

Fryers, panels under ovens, floors, and parts of the coolers were dirty with accumulated old food.

Toasted Gastrobrunch was re-inspected on April 8 and received a zero demerit "A" grade.

We left a message for the general manager requesting comment.

********************

Mr. Chopstix on Ft. Apache Rd. and Patrick Lane got a 36-demerit “C” grade on its April 5 inspection.

Inspectors wrote up multiple handwashing violations including one employee who prepared raw crab, then touched other items in the kitchen without washing hands, and another who washed hands with gloves on.

Cooked beef, cooked rice, and cooked chicken had to be thrown out due to unsafe temperatures.

Raw chicken was stored over ready-to-eat rice.

Utensils were being held in lukewarm, standing water.

Dumplings were uncovered and subject to potential contamination.

Containers of meat and chicken were not date-labeled.

The area under the grill was excessively dirty.

They hung up on us when we called for comment.

********************

The highest demerits the previous week came at the Poker Palace restaurant on Las Vegas Blvd. and Belmont St. in North Las Vegas.

It got a 35-demerit “C” grade on its March 29 inspection.

An employee scrubbed dirty dishes, then touched clean dishes without washing hands.

Cooked sausage and cooked taco meat were expired and had to be thrown out, as did three packages of ham steaks which dated back to October 2021.

Prime rib, wings, eggs and chicken had to be thrown out due to unsafe temperatures.

There was mold in the ice machine.

Clean dishes and pans were stored on dirty shelves lined with soiled aluminum foil and dirty paper towels.

Food & Beverage Director Melissa Pataki said they had two coolers that went down the Friday before. They thought everything was fixed, but continued to have problems.

She said expired food should have been thrown out but was somehow missed.

As for the ice machine, a new employee didn’t do a thorough cleaning in the ice chute.

She also said the foil and paper towels lining shelves were not dirty, but admits they looked soiled.

"I'm so embarrassed and I take full responsibility," Pataki said. "But I want to reassure the public that we’re a safe place to eat and we have very good food."

The Poker Palace restaurant was back to an “A” grade with three demerits on April 7.

********************

The bakery at the JW Marriott Hotel & Casino on Rampart Blvd. and Canyon Run Dr. was shut down March 28 after inspectors found them preparing food during an imminent health hazard: sewage backing up from floor drains.

It also got 24 demerits.

Dark-colored, stinking wastewater overflowed from a floor drain under the only hand sink and the three-compartment sink. One food handler was standing in the sewage while washing hands when the inspector arrived.

No one had called for maintenance.

A food handler was slicing strawberries for ready-to-eat parfaits with bare hands. All of it was thrown out.

So was an expired container of dairy-based cheesecake mix dated March 20.

An employee’s cell phone sat directly on top of a plastic container of baked goods on an active prep table.

The bakery was re-inspected on March 30 and received a zero demerit "A" grade.

We’re awaiting a call back to get comment from the pastry chef.

