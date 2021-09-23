Teriyaki Boy Healthy Grill becomes Dirty Dining repeat offender

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Teriyaki Boy Healthy Grill is a Dirty Dining repeat offender. It’s back for a second helping after getting a 39-demerit C grade on its Sept. 8 inspection at the location on Rainbow Boulevard and Warm Springs Road, which left it just two demerits shy of being shut down.

Cut cabbage and boba were left on counters at room temperature for an unknown amount of time and had to be thrown out. Cooked vegetables and brown rice also had to be thrown out due to unsafe temperatures.

They were written up for improper handwashing, including food handlers who kept touching their masks and continuing to prepare food without washing hands or changing gloves, even after inspectors instructed them on proper procedures.

A dirty wiping cloth sat on a counter, a sanitizer bucket sat on a prep table, cutting boards were stained and there was no knowledgeable person in charge.

Teriyaki Boy Healthy Grill made its first appearance on Dirty Dining in the summer of 2017 when the location on Rainbow Boulevard between Lake Mead Boulevard and Vegas Drive was shut down for a multi-generational cockroach infestation. It had also failed re-inspection from a previous C downgrade.

Our call to the owner requesting comment was not returned.

********************

Tacos La Regia food trailer was shut down Sept. 9 on Lake Mead Boulevard and Pecos Road for the imminent health hazard of inadequate refrigeration.

It also got 36 demerits.

Inspectors found a used glove in the make table that the operator said she re-used. Inspectors made her throw it away.

Food in the temperature danger zone that had to be thrown out included pico de gallo, salsas, lettuce, cooked beans and cooked meat.

A container of raw chicken sat over cooked beans.

There were numerous flies in the truck that were landing on the cutting board.

And they were using grocery bags to store food.

We left a voicemail and sent a text to owner Maricela Garcia requesting comment, but she did not respond.

********************

Ciao Ciao Gelato Bar at Caesars Palace on the Strip was shut down on Sept. 11 for the imminent health hazard of no hot water.

It re-opened Sept. 15 with a zero-demerit A grade.

We sent an email requesting a comment but did not receive a response.

********************

True Food Kitchen at Downtown Summerlin was shut down on Sept. 8 after inspectors validated a complaint about the restaurant having no hot water.

The person in charge told inspectors the water heater began to fail the day before and was serviced immediately by a certified plumber, who ordered parts for repair.

However, True Food didn’t shut down to wait for the fix, as the health district requires.

It was in full operation, preparing food and serving guests, despite the imminent health hazard.

True Food was re-inspected the next day and received a zero-demerit A grade.

General Manager Mary Marques said although the water heater went out the day before, they did have a backup unit running and providing hot water to sinks through the morning, but it was losing hot water as the blower began failing. They switched washing machines over to chemical sanitizer so utensils and dishes were being sanitized.

Marques said there was about a three-hour window after the backup blower failed as they were waiting for the part and the plumber, and that’s when the health inspector arrived. The hot water heater was fixed the same day but as it was after-hours, they had to wait for re-inspection until the following day.

********************

Click here to see the health report for Teriyaki Boy Healthy Grill.

Click here to see the health report for Tacos La Regia.

Click here to see the health report for Ciao Ciao Gelato Bar.

Click here to see the complaint for True Food Kitchen.

Click here to see the health report for True Food Kitchen.