Tamales La Reina lands on Dirty Dining

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — This week's Dirty Dining is all on wheels with two food trucks put in park by the Southern Nevada Health District.

Food truck Tamales La Reina got a 38-demerit “C” grade on its April 30 inspection.

SNHD Tamales La Reina

Inspectors wrote up multiple violations for improper hand washing.

Cooked beans, cooked rice, salsas, and sour cream all had to be thrown out due to unsafe temperatures. The refrigerator itself was red-tagged because it couldn’t hold a proper temperature.

Windows and doors to the truck were left open without screens, allowing potential entry points for pests.

Owner Everardo Mora said his English is not good, and he had a hard time understanding the inspector so, "She became annoyed."

He thinks he should’ve been given a warning and chance to fix things instead of immediate violations.

"It was not a good experience," Mora said. "Previous inspectors didn’t find anything wrong with the things she wrote up. I think the other vendors had the same problem."

He added, "Health inspectors are very hard on us. They should go after the unlicensed vendors who sell on street corners or out of their cars."

As for his business, "Everything is fixed and we are ready for re-inspection."

********************

Greek Delights Mobile, a food trailer based in Henderson, is making its second appearance on Dirty Dining in just three months.

The repeat offender was most recently shut down on April 30 for the imminent health hazard of inadequate refrigeration.

It also got 32 demerits.

To-go containers were stored on the asphalt. Seven large pans of cooked gyro meat were prepared and cut at the owner’s home. All of it had to be thrown out.

The drain line for both the hand sinks and the 3-compartment sink were leaking wastewater onto the floor inside the truck.

A large pan of cooked chicken had to be thrown out due to unsafe temperature. All foods in the make table were in the temperature danger zone and had to be thrown out such as cut tomatoes, tzatziki sauce, three bags of cut lettuce, several bags and containers of feta cheese, and hummus.

SNHD Greek Delights Mobile

The truck’s floor, walls, ventilation hoods and filters were dirty and greasy.

It was re-inspected on May 4 and received a nine-demerit “A” grade.

Our voicemail requesting comment was not returned.

Click here to see the health report for Tamales La Reina.

Click here to see the health report for Greek Delights Mobile.