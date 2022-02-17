Tacos & Miches on Dirty Dining - plus, roaches at three-peat offender Pho 90

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Tacos & Miches on Decatur Boulevard and Meadows Lane got a 35-demerit "C" grade on its Jan. 31 inspection.

The restaurant has a documented history of non-compliant inspections and has been warned it could lose its permit to operate.

Inspectors discovered expired containers of adobo and an open container of milk that had expired a week earlier.

Birria, beans and chicken all had to be thrown out due to improper cooling.

Salsas, cut lettuce and birria sauce were all in the temperature danger zone.

Salsas and adobo were stored uncovered and subject to potential contamination.

SNHD Tacos & Miches

The deli slicer, shelves, and cutting boards were dirty.

And they were using plastic bags as sink stoppers.

Tacos & Miches' owner hired Food Safety Consultant Tim Moulson to turn things around. Moulson said the owner didn't want to comment on the inspection.

Re-inspection is scheduled for next week.

PHO 90

Pho 90 on Spring Mountain Road and Arville Street is a three-peat offender on Dirty Dining.

It was shut down Feb. 3 for a cockroach infestation.

It also got 27 demerits.

SNHD Pho 90

Pho 90 has been the subject of multiple customer complaints about cockroaches in the past.

This time, inspectors saw roaches on floors, in the sink and on a roll of plastic wrap.

There was an excessive buildup of roach feces covering the bottom corner of shelving near the dishwashing area.

SNHD Pho 90

Inspectors found pieces of plastic and a piece of tape in the ice machine, intermingled with ice for customers’ drinks.

Excessive buildup of wet and dry food, grease, paper and disorganized storage of equipment throughout the facility made it impossible to properly clean.

Cooking equipment, walls and fixtures were dirty and greasy.

Grease and food-covered cardboard was used to line shelving.

Soup and noodles had to be thrown out due to unsafe temperatures.

PREVIOUS: Pho 90 on Dirty Dining in December of 2021

A mesh bag of onions and a partially opened cardboard box of raw meat were stored on the floor. Blood was leaking from the box. Due to possible contamination from the roaches, the onions and the meat were thrown out.

The rice scoop was stored in murky, standing water.

Dirty, greasy utensils were stored as clean, and there was excessive green mold on the plastic dish rack holding clean cups.

Pink and brown mold contaminated the ice machine

SNHD Pho 90

Pho 90 re-opened Feb. 11 with a zero-demerit "A" grade.

A call to Owner Tuyet Flynt was not returned.

GREEK DELIGHTS

Greek Delights food truck was put in park on Feb. 4.

It was shut down at Beer District Brewing on Main Street for the imminent health hazard of inadequate refrigeration.

SNHD Greek Delights Mobile

Pre-cooked gyro meat, cooked chicken, hummus and cut tomatoes had to be thrown out due to unsafe temperatures.

The trailer was so dirty that inspectors worried it would attract pests.

Chicken was thawing at room temperature.

Ready-to-eat cut lettuce was stored in plastic grocery bags.

SNHD Greek Delights Mobile

Greek Delights reopened Feb. 10 with a zero-demerit "A" grade.

Our call requesting comment was not returned.

T & M CATERING

T & M Catering’s food truck was shut down Feb. 5 at Gospel Fest on Water Street in Henderson because the food handler couldn't wash hands due to lack of hot water.

There was actually no water at all inside the truck.

SNHD T & M Catering

Owner Maurilio Berlanga said the water tank was working when they went out, but a sensor got loose on the way.

T & M was back to an "A" grade on Feb. 10.

PALETERIA Y NEVERIA MEXICANA

Paleteria Y Neveria Mexicana ice cream shop on Lamb Boulevard and Washington Avenue was shut down on Feb. 1 for the imminent health hazard of no hot water.

The restaurant was already on probation with the Health District.

It was re-inspected on Feb. 2 and received a 3-demerit "A" grade.

We were unable to reach anyone for comment.

To view past Dirty Dining reports, visit ktnv.com/dirtydining.

___________________________________________________________________

Click here to see the health report for Tacos & Miches.

Click here to see the health report for Pho 90.

Click here to see the health report for Greek Delights Mobile.

Click here to see the health report for T & M Catering.