Sweat in the cilantro at Raging Tacos on Dirty Dining

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Sweat in the cilantro and live roaches in the fridge. That’s the kind of stuff you only get on Dirty Dining.

Summer heat is already hitting food trucks hard. This was was the case at Raging Tacos.

The truck was shut down on Fremont Street and Las Vegas Boulvard on June 9 with 32 demerits and the imminent health hazard of inadequate refrigeration.

Inspectors say a male food handler was excessively sweating and dripping droplets of sweat into cilantro—which was thrown out.

The garbage ate well that day as they also had to discard 20 containers of chicken, al pastor and asada, sour cream, and 10 squeeze bottles of house-made green and red salsa due to unsafe temperatures.

The cutting board was deeply grooved, stained and no longer cleanable.

In-use wiping cloths had no sanitizer on them.

The person in charge was not knowledgeable about food safety.

Owner Diego Duran said, “The main issue was that our fridges were overloaded that morning and the trailer wasn’t properly ventilated. I wasn’t there that day to correct it. We never opened to the public that day. We are now installing a new AC unit and more windows for ventilation. The dripping sweat thing is really embarrassing and has never been an issue before. We’ve grown over the last three years and take pride in the quality of our food. I will do everything in my power to ensure it never happens again.”

********************************

Best Meals on Wheels did not live up to its name on June 10 when the food truck was shut down inside the Cadence home development in Henderson near Warm Springs Road and Cadence Vista Drive.

The truck got 48 demerits and had two imminent health hazards: gross unsanitary conditions including a roach infestation, and inadequate refrigeration.

Inspectors found live cockroaches inside the refrigerator with open food stored inside.

Shredded lettuce, sliced tomatoes, shredded cheese, sour cream, raw beef, cooked beef, potato tacos and cooked hamburgers all had to be thrown out due to unsafe temperatures.

Raw chicken was stored above ready-to-eat food in the fridge and other raw chicken was left out to thaw at room temperature.

Open employee food and drinks were “excessively intermingled” with customer food.

There was no sanitizer solution on the truck.

The cutting board was grooved, stained and no longer cleanable.

The person in charge was not knowledgeable about food safety.

Best Meals on Wheels was re-inspected on June 17 and got a zero-demerit “A” grade.

We were unable to reach anyone for comment.

********************************

Greek Delights food truck is now a three time offender.

It's been on Dirty Dining three times in four months.

The latest closure came on June 11 at the North Premium Outlet Mall on Grand Central Parkway.

It was shut down for a sewage leak after inspectors saw wastewater leaking out of the truck directly onto the ground.

Inspectors noted Greek Delights’ documented history of failed inspections and warned the operator that future failures could have more serious consequences.

We left voicemail requesting comment but got no response.

********************************

7 Plus Agua on Bonanza Road and 23rd Street was shut down June 8 for no hot water.

It also got 30 demerits.

Inspectors found the facility bottling alkaline water and filtered water into quart-size bottles and 5-gallon jugs without being permitted to do so.

The operator couldn’t tell inspectors where the alkaline water came from, which is important since the minerals alter the pH balance of the water.

Inspectors found them selling filtered water at the front service window under the label “Alkaline Water”, but the operator admitted that alkaline water is not plumbed to dispense at the front of the store.

The owner was told to relabel the front water dispenser so “the water provided is honestly presented.”

Owner Jungeun Lee said, “Our store was closed one day due to our hot water being out of order and I fixed it the same day. I finally got my A grade from the Health District the next day."

“The alkaline water is only available inside of the store. The labeled alkaline on the front window was advertising to let customers know we serve both filtered water and alkaline water inside, but the Health District said customers might misunderstand, so I needed to remove the label of alkaline water. Both vending machines serve filtered water only at the same price of .30 cents per gallon. Alkaline water is $1.50 a gallon. The label issue has been fixed.”

7 Plus Agua was reinspected on June 9 and received a zero-demerit "A" grade.

