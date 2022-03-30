Sinaloa Tacos #3 & Roberto's Taco Shop on Dirty Dining

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Repeat offender Sinaloa Tacos is making its second appearance on Dirty Dining.

The food trailer on Cheyenne Avenue and Civic Center Drive was one demerit short of being shut down on March 18 when it received a 40-demerit “C” grade.

Inspectors discovered a sewage spill all over the ground and around the trailer due to a valve connected to the waste tank that was left open.

Grilled peppers, shredded chicken, shredded mozzarella cheese, cooked carne asada, raw chorizo and two bags of raw chicken were at unsafe temperatures.

They were using a trash bag to cover ready-to-eat masa to make tortillas.

The chlorine sanitizer bucket was stored next to an open container of food.

A can of salsa was sitting in the hand sink.

The food preparation area wasn’t screened to prevent pests.

The person in charge wasn’t knowledgeable in basic food safety.

Previously prepared foods cooked at the restaurant and stored on the trailer didn’t have date labels, and the staff did not know when the food had been prepared.

Our call for comment was not returned.

Roberto's Taco Shop

Roberto’s Taco Shop on Bicentennial Parkway and Sun City Anthem Drive in Henderson was shut down March 14 for a sewage back up.

Inspectors found the imminent health hazard when they went to wash their hands and saw the floor drain in front of the hand sink overflow with gray water.

Other violations included raw sausages stored over pre-cooked fries in the cooler, and lots of calcium buildup in the ice machine.

Our call for comment was not returned.

The restaurant re-opened later the same day with a zero-demerit "A" grade.

